A video of a young Ghanaian prophet giving insights on things that will happen as Mahama takes charge as the president has got people talking

Telvin Adjei Sowah, in an interview, disclosed that many Ghanaians will get the opportunity to travel outside the country

Netizens reacted to the video and expressed delight that the prophecy by Telvin Adjei Sowah gives hope and encouragement

Ghanaian prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, the leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, has released a new prophecy about what will happen when President John Mahama takes office.

Speaking as a guest on Accra FM, the young prophet remarked that President Mahama's reign would be prosperous for many Ghanaians.

Ghanaian prophet shares vision she had about Mahama's second coming. Photo credit: @John Dramini Mahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Delving into details, Prophet Adjei Sowah opened up on a prophecy where he said Ghana would find favour in the sight of many nations.

Due to this, the prophet explained that travel opportunities would abound for Ghanaians to relocate abroad, as many countries would be eager to open their doors to Ghanaian citizens.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to prophecy for Ghana

Social media users who commented on the video also shared varying opinions on the prophetic declaration made by the man of God.

danieldonkor9348 commented:

"The problem we have in this country is the numerous of false prophets, just listen to this one."

kingpin@1 indicated:

"I'm a full NPP but I strongly believe in the coming of Mahama."

Rachelle indicated:

"Ameeen ooo, Lord help JM with the gift of people that will truthful carry out his vision for Ghana."

Yaa Nsruma reacted:

"My president please change the constitution to stay as long as you want because Ghana really needs you JDM."

Source: YEN.com.gh