Reverend Ebenezer Opambour has sent a message to the New Patriotic Party following their defeat in the general election

The outspoken man of God explained that further doom awaits the NPP unless they reach out to him immediately

Many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared their views on Opambour caution

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Reverend Ebenezer Opambour Adarkwa Yiadom, has prophesied doom for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following their humiliating defeat in the 2024 elections.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, a visibly displeased Rev Opambour, who was interacting with one of his junior pastors, Osofo Chief, disclosed that the NPP risks being in opposition for the next 16 years.

Opambour prophecies doom for NPP after an election defeat. Image: @NationProphet1/Facebook @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah/Facebook

He explained that no prophet could reverse or nullify his prophecy about the party's pending doom, adding that his latest prophetic declaration aims to prove to the NPP that he is a genuine man of God.

Opampbour also added that the doom prophesy had not yet been sealed and that he was urging the party's rank and file to contact him to avert further disaster.

"There is something I have to say to seal the faith of the NPP. Unless they appease me with dollars immediately, not even a thousand prophets can reverse it when everything is finalized."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 1,000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Opambour prophecy

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section shared their views on the comments made by Opambour

Desmond commented:

"This prophet must be interview about his early ministry, he carries so much anointing."

Kelvin Anim Bediako indicated:

"Masa come down ooo..I hard owusu Bempeh saying to some npp big man that..if they bring Ken agyapong 2028 they will win."

Q. I. N. G indicated:

"Ghanaians were fed up with npp government thats why we voted against him not u."

Bawumia speaks after 2024 election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu engaged some constituents from the Klottey Korle constituency following his election defeat.

Bawumia said that the NPP gave away the victory to the NDC while the NDC managed to maintain its number of votes from the previous elections.

Dr Bawumia comforted the supporters and urged them not to blame themselves.

