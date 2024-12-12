A Ghanaian man has advised former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah and other outgoing government officials to return any looted state resources

In a video, he noted that the incoming president will rely on those funds to build the nation since he won't borrow to fund his intended projects

A Ghanaian man has sent a direct message to former Minister Cecilia Dapaah following John Dramani Mahama’s recent electoral victory.

In a TikTok video, he urged her to return any state funds allegedly misappropriated before the new administration takes office.

Stolen dollars from Cecilia Dapaah's residence

Recall that former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's house helps were dragged to court last year for some dollars allegedly stolen from the former minister's home.

Following the young woman's arrest and trial, more dollars were found in Madam Dapaah's residence. This created speculations about government officials looting state funds.

Ghanaian wants Madam Dapaah to return funds

The man stressed that the incoming Mahama government is committed to building the nation without relying on loans; therefore, any looted funds will be retrieved since it would be instrumental in advancing Ghana’s development agenda.

He warned that the administration would not tolerate financial misconduct and highlighted its resolve to use every available resource to rebuild the country.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the young man expressed varied opinions 1in the comment section.

@duncomplain wrote:

"He's not lying tho."

@bebegeejunior wrote:

"She should be ready we are coming for our money under that her matrimonial bed."

@Adwoakyeraaba wrote:

"All the best."

@MyNameBHIM wrote:

"Even if she spent all the money, we go sell all her properties including her to settle her dept to the nation."

@yahayahanan11 wrote:

"Them for make them all go jail oo. They should be treated as criminals so we all learn not to take what is not ours even the NDC. "

