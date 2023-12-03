Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale paused to dash five fans GH¢1,000 each during his performance at Guinness Accravaganza

The selfless dancehall star left the fans overwhelmed with gratitude as they went on their knees to thank him

As expected, social media users were naturally moved by the act of kindness from Shatta Wale, as many praised him

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale halted his performance on stage to celebrate some endearing fans at the Guinness Accravaganza concert on Saturday, December 2.

The internationally decorated performer bonded with three ladies and two men who joined him on stage, where he appreciated them.

Shatta Wale gifts 5 fans GH¢1,000 each at Guinness Accravaganza. Photo credit: @3musicnetworks.

Source: Twitter

During his performance, the musician gave the five loyal fans GH¢1,000 each to thank them for their support.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Shatta Wale calls the recipients from the crowd and shares pleasantries with them before asking one of his team members to hand over the cash to them.

Visibly overwhelmed with gratitude, the lucky fans displayed emotions before descending the stage.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to gesture by Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

@DON_lityy stated:

Godfather.

@JuniorMetuwodzi commented:

Big ups, Shatta Wale.

@khophibhim posted:

Big ups, @shattawalegh. Good job, God bless you.

@hamdu_wunpini said:

E be only man Shatta Wale.

@copson_tetteh stated:

Man of the year, man of the people.

@tabakellysm said:

Ebi only Shatta Wale.

@wizzy_lifa reacted:

The other stingy artists should learn and do what Shatta is doing by giving back to his fans.

Shatta Wale receives diamond chain

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale was presented with a necklace of 8,000 diamonds as a birthday gift from Leslie, who works at Fantasy Dome.

The diamonds were tested in the video and placed around his neck as he was overjoyed at his luxury gift.

Many people were happy for him, while others claimed the necklace did not sparkle despite the many diamonds used.

Shatta Wale tests diamond chains

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale, in a TikTok video, shared a glimpse of his extravagant lifestyle by flaunting his collection of diamond chains.

The artiste, known for his flashy style, seemed in high spirits as he jammed to his music.

The TikTok video, which quickly went viral, showed Shatta Wale grinning from ear to ear as he proudly displayed his stunning diamond chains.

