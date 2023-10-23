Shatta Wale was presented with a necklace made with 8000 diamonds as a birthday gift from Leslie from Fantasy Dome

The diamonds were tested in the video and, later, placed around his neck as he was overjoyed at his luxury gift

Many people were happy for him, while others claimed the necklace did not sparkle despite the many diamonds used

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was presented with a diamond necklace by Leslie of Fantasy Dome.

Shatta Wale was gifted a necklace made with 8000 diamonds, Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale rocks necklace made out of 8000 diamonds

Shatta Wale's custom necklace was handcrafted by jeweller and CEO of Yeshua Jewelry, Mr Koimene.

During the presentation, Leslie disclosed that the custom piece was made of 8,000 diamonds and noted its cost ranges in the six figures.

A video of the Taking It crooner shouting for joy as the piece was unveiled and later placed around his neck has melted many hearts.

To show that real diamonds were used, a diamond tester was placed at various points on the necklace.

Video of jeweller Mr Koimene showing off the custom necklace for Shatta Wale.

Video of Shatta Wale beingDome gifted with the diamond necklace from Leslie of Fantasy Dome.

Ghanaians react to seeing Shatta Wale's million-dollar diamond necklace

Many people thanked Leslie for gifting Shatta Wale such an expensive gift for his 39th birthday.

Others also questioned the authenticity of the diamonds used in Shatta Wale's since they claimed that they did not sparkle unlike that of Nigerian musicians Davido, Rema, Burna Boy and WIzkid.

holy.alphabet said:

Pah pah pah no b broke bwoys sound ❤️

richard_kalz said:

You sure say na real ice ?... It's just not Shining like WIZKID DAVIDO AND BURNABOY'S ICE ❄ EVEN REMA'S ICE BLINGS

godalone297 said:

Lol, after a few weeks, we no go see again

godfirstson_ said:

Why is this ice not blinking?

@mR_KaY16 said:

We don’t talk money bro Man wei yɛ guy

@BEDU_PRAH said:

After, you will go and insult him. What we nor see before?

@kingshattaba said:

The only artiste who dey wear ice in Ghana, ur fave no reach bro

@KutaBen said:

This is good mrrrrhhnn Thanks to Leslie we Shatta movement said we appreciate may God bless you more .

