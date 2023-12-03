Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong arrived at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club and Despite Media match in a Rolls-Royce Phantom

The renowned businessmen were at the games to support the fitness club on Friday, December 1

Netizens have gushed over the luxurious whip after the video of the pair surfaced on social media

Ghanaian businesspeople Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong were spotted during the East Legon Executive Fitness Club and Despite Media match.

The Despite Media Group founder and his business associate, both East Legon Executive Fitness Club members, arrived to support their squad on Friday, December 1.

Reactions as Despite and Ofori Sarpong storm venue for football match in Rolls-Royce Phantom. Photo credit: utvghana.

Source: Instagram

Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong stormed the venue in a stunning Rolls-Royce Phantom in a video making the rounds online.

Scores of people have reacted to the clip since emerging on social media, notably Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Fans and online users gushed over the deluxe whip the pair arrived in. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments here.

Kyeremaabenedicta2 reacted:

God bless me like this .

Sharif_the_6gods said:

A Rolls Royce Phantom is a chauffeur-driven car; there is no way I would be driving a limousine if I had all the cash.

Naomiasumadu prayed:

God, please bless my husband's handiwork for me. I want to see my husband being wealthy more than this so that I will never crush on any other man. Amen. Money does things better. Whaaaaat!

Mazbee commented:

The boss car. God please bless me too.

Eurobaby4 reacted:

So, which of the teams are they supporting?

Patricia_nyarko posted:

Allah, what a car.

Nana_quami_gye_nyame

This man. It seems he buys Rolls Royce at the end of every month. Money stops nonsense.

Osei Kwame Despite chills in the video

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian millionaire and businessman Osei Kwame Despite was filmed in a video on social media having a self-love moment as he sipped on a cocktail.

The founder of the Despite Group of Companies, including Despite Media, was captured wearing African attire with white and black designs. He was sporting one of his many luxurious wristwatches as part of his sartorial selection.

Source: YEN.com.gh