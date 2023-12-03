Rapper Medikal set This is Tema Festival 2023 ablaze with his amazing and electrifying performances

The Omo Ada hit musician performed solo in a clip seen online but did not disappoint with his delivery

The video of the rapper giving fans and event-goers their time's worth with his show-stopping displays gathered high praise for him

Fans and eventgoers forgot their troubles as they hunged out with rapper Medikal at This is Tema Festival 2023 on Saturday, December 2.

During his performance, the rapper threw the crowd into a frenzy with an energetic show. The Accra-based rapper erupted an electric atmosphere, leaving fans charged as they sang along with him.

Rapper Medikal thrills fans at This Is Tema Festival 2023. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Medikal took to the stage solo but delivered a spectacular act with back-to-back hit songs to delight the crowd.

The rapper gave fans an unforgettable experience through his masterful craft, including his rap delivery.

Watch the video of his performance below:

See how fans reacted to the video of Medikal

Many were full of praise for the rapper. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments here.

Supastar3040 indicated:

We are filling the O2

Owusu_k said:

Fire and killer moves.

Uzi__Bonden mentioned:

No size Medikal. Lit.

Nanaboateng579 claimed.

Best Rapper Alive

Amgdeuces_ironboy indicated:

Too much in one body.

Offical_yhung_gee indicated:

Crazy.

Medikal opens up about owning 7 houses

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal opened up about how he elevated above the hatred from some people over the years.

The post sighted on his verified Twitter timeline by YEN.com.gh had the young artiste stating that his style of music gets laughed at and criticised, but thankfully, he has been able to amass properties from it.

The driven young man revealed that at 27, he has been able to build seven houses. He shared that the seventh house is located in Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Medikal flaunts his closet

Also, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Medikal put his closet on display, flaunting so many clothes and shoes.

The large closet houses all kinds of expensive designer wear any rich man like Medikal could boast of.

