Ghana international Mohammed Kudus made the day of a young West Ham fan at the London Stadium on Thursday

After their Europa League game against Freiburg, Kudus rushed to the fan's stand, hugged him, and signed a jersey for the boy

A video of the moment shared by West Ham's social media pages triggered heartwarming reactions

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus touched hearts as he celebrated a remarkable performance in West Ham United's UEFA Europa League clash against SC Freiburg.

West Ham defeated the German side 2-0 at the London Stadium in their Europe League game on Thursday, December 14, to top Group A.

Kudus scored the opener in the 14th minute after making a clever run to beat the offside trap. Trapping Edson Alvarez's lobbed pass on his chest, Kudus dummied Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu before firing past him.

Kudus signs shirt for young West Ham fan

But the Ghana international did not only score his seventh goal of the campaign but also shared a heartwarming moment with a young West Ham fan, fondly known as Zac Hammer.

The touching moment occurred after the game when Kudus spotted Zac Hammer, one of his ardent young supporters.

A video shared on West Ham's Instagram page showed the player signing a shirt for the young fan and taking a selfie with him him after.

Fans hail Mohammed Kudus

The video of Kudus and the young fan excited many people on social media.

sarahmorgan751 said:

A beautiful moment right there❤️

sabii_boii8 said:

He finally met this kid the kid have been praising kudus that ❤️

_julsmadeit said:

Can’t believe Mo is putting Ghana on the map ❤️❤️❤️

jayrowden said:

What a guy - the assist from Alverez was sublime but Mo's goal. Oh wow, another level. The guy is absolutely

BBC hail Kudus' West Ham goal celebration, fans react

Meanwhile, Kudus was featured on BBC Sports' official X (Twitter) page following his starring role in West Ham's match.

His celebration impressed BBC Sport, which shared photos of the moment on X, asking fans to rate the player's celebration.

