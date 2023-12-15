Ghana international Mohammed Kudus scored a spectacular goal for West Ham in their Europa League match against SC Freiburg on Thursday

The forward's celebration after scoring the 14th-minute opener was featured on BBC Sport, asking fans to rate it

For the many people who reacted, Kudus' celebration was one of the most iconic in football currently, with some even comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siiiuuu'

Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus was featured on BBC Sports' official X (Twitter) page following his starring role in West Ham's last match.

West Ham defeated SC Freiburg 2-0 at the London Stadium in their Europe League game on Thursday, December 14, to top Group A.

Kudus scored the opener in the 14th minute after making a clever run to beat the offside trap. After trapping Edson Alvarez's lobbed pass on his chest, Kudus dummied Freiburg keeper Noah Atubolu before firing past him.

Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration has been featured on BBC Photo source: @bbcsport

Kudus goal celebration features on BBC

Following the goal, the 23-year-old ran straight to the stands and sat on one of the advertising billboards in what has become his signature celebration at West Ham.

The celebration impressed BBC Sport, which shared photos of Kudus' moment on X, asking fans to rate the player's celebration.

Fans rate Kudus' goal celebration

The post by BBC Sport triggered massive reactions on their timeline. There seemed to be a consensus that Kudus' celebration was iconic. Some even rated Kudus' over Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'siiiuuu' celebration.

Meanwhile, Kudus has opened up about his stunning goal to secure West Ham a win against Freiburg.

The footballer expressed excitement about being able to help his side secure the win and top their Europa League group.

Ghanaians react to Kudus' goal

Earlier, Ghanaians had reacted to Mohammed Kudus' goal against Freiburg, describing it as special.

The footballer, who wears the number 14 jersey, scored in the 14th minute, and the match also happened on December 14.

The funny coincidence made the moment more unique for Ghanaians, who took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Source: YEN.com.gh