Mohammed Kudus, in a post-match interview, opened up about his stunning goal to secure West Ham a win against Freiburg on Thursday

The footballer expressed excitement about being able to help his side secure the win and top their Europa League group

West Ham United breezed past Freiburg with a two-nil win and have qualified for the next round of the Europa League

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, in a post-match interview, shed light on his extraordinary goal that propelled West Ham United to a triumphant 2-0 victory over Freiburg on Thursday.

With a commanding performance, West Ham United sailed past Freiburg, clinching a decisive 2-0 win that not only bolstered their confidence but also ensured their qualification for the next round of the Europa League.

Kudus, who played a pivotal role in the victory, spoke passionately about the team's collective effort and the significance of emerging victorious in the challenging encounter.

Many Ghanaians have expressed joy at Kudus' success at West Ham and the spotlight that he has thrown on Ghanaian football. Fans have congratulated him on the massive win.

Kudus' interview warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

daniel_amoabeng said:

Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is 14th of December.

CitizenMak reacted:

We need JM to tell this interview lady to calm down with her English, blablablah, we can’t understand her English

Mb45 commented:

Oh the girl want kill Kudus with English. Chairman too dey answer quick quick make problem no come.

Ghanaians react to Kudus' goal

In another story, Mohammed Kudus, during West Ham United's Europa League Group A fixture, scored to help his club top the group.

The footballer, who wears the number 14 jersey, scored in the 14th minute, and the match also happened on December 14.

The funny coincidence made the moment more special for Ghanaians, who took to Twitter to share their excitement.

