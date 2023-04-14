Celebrated TikTok star has made some interesting assertions about her role in Ghana's entertainment industry

The brand influencer said that if she does not promote a song, that song will not perform well

According to her, she is the salt that makes Ghana music taste sweet

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa called forth Ghanaians' wrath when she said that no Ghanaian musician's song would trend in the country without her.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Asantewaa disclosed why she has stopped promoting Ghanaian music.

She added that even though she does not promote songs anymore, musicians can use the services of other musicians.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa hangs out in different countries Image credit: _asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

According to Asantewaa, she has been instrumental in the success stories of many songs on the Ghanaian market. She said:

I'm like salt. If I'm not part, it will not be sweet, period!

The nurse-turned-social-celeb added that she decided to stop promoting Ghanaian songs on her social media platform because people insulted her.

People were roasting me on the internet for promoting Davido's music... It was these same people that, last year around this time, told me nobody asked me to support Ghana music after I nearly killed myself for it.

Watch the interview below:

Ghanaians react to Asantewaa's claim as Ghana music industry's salt

Asantewaa's comment did not go down well with some people as they took to the comment section to drag her. Others also supported her, saying she knows her worth.

Trick Port said:

Smh funny self-acclaimed superstar.

Glitz Kwasi Owusu commented:

She no talk anything bad. Let her be.

Fabio Agyei Pele said:

Obaa tutum ne video shoot de3 lie b3nyou talk too much.

Asantewaa opens up about moving from earning GH₵80 to over GH₵10k in a month

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa had shared some of the "small" jobs she did before her fame.

Asantewaa said she had to take up some minor jobs because her family was struggling financially.

She revealed her first job as a teacher, where she earned GH₵80 after her first month.

Video of Asantewaa kissing a man on set in a behind-the-scenes video sparks debate

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported a viral video of Asantewaa kissing a co-actor on set.

The video has garnered attention as netizens criticised the married actress.

While some supported the act as necessary for the profession, others believed it could have been handled with discretion.

Source: YEN.com.gh