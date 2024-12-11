A Ghanaian man has opened up on why he voted for John Dramani Mahama in a video which has gone viral

In the video, he noted that he voted for the President-elect because he believes the cost of living will reduce under his regime

He also believes that he will be able to marry four wives when the cost of living reduces after the incoming president gets into office

A supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has shared a lighthearted explanation for why he voted for John Dramani Mahama.

The young man in a video noted that one of the key reasons he voted for Mahama was his belief that the former president’s return to office would reduce the financial burdens that Ghanaians face.

John Dramani Mahama, after the much anticipated December 7, 2024, elections, emerged victorious.

He won by over 15%, leaving a wide gap between him and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, his closest contender.

Ghanaians expect him to reset the economy and improve lives, as he promised in his campaign.

Speaking to TV3, the NDC supporter lamented that Ghanaians can no longer marry because the cost of living in the country is so high and shared the hope that things will get better under Mr Mahama's regime.

He jokingly added that with John Mahama in power,he couldo marry four wives.

"Marriage is now expensive. If you don't have at least GH¢20,000, you cannot marry. But when Mahama fixes everything, we can marry four wives,” the supporter said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the man stating his reasons for voting for John Mahama have expressed mixed reactions to the comment. While some laughed over it, others said he voted out of ignorance.

@fixondennis wrote:

"I agree. The more wives you have, the more peace you have."

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"Everybody get en problem hm."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"I knew they voted outta ignorance. kyer3. enjoy."

@blvckmalenurse wrote:

"I appreciate the fact that he has a northern accent but prefer or understand twi better than English. Language brings understanding and also unifies people."

@demontime384 wrote:

"This is very true some slay queens around Osu told me to come and knack for free till March ,all because of JM victory."

@FAfedzie72877 wrote:

"But seriously Ghanaians don’t know the policies Mahama is bringing ooo they just wanted to voted out NPP."

NDC lists plans for first 100 days

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the incoming administration that will be led by former President John Dramani Mahama had listed its plans for the first 100.

In a video, the special aide to the President-elect noted that the plans will are geared towards job creation, eliminating taxes and ensuring accountability.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post.

