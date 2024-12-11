Tate McRae is an up-and-coming sensation in the music industry. She has won millions of fans with her enticing vocals and spectacular performances. McRae's net worth is increasing in tandem with her popularity. This post explores the Canadian singer's financial accomplishments, precisely her estimated net worth.

Tate McRae attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena (L). Tate attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tate McRae is a dancer, songwriter, and vocalist from Canada. She was born on 1 July 2003 in Calgary, Alberta, to a Scottish-Canadian dad and a German mother. Tate rose to stardom at 13 as the first Canadian winner on the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. Discover Tate McRae's net worth in 2024.

Tate McRae's profile summary

Full name Tate Rosner McRae Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend The Kid LAROI (Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) Father Todd McRae Mother Tanja Rosner Siblings Tucker McRae Education Western Canada High School | Calgary Board of Education, The American International School of Muscat (TAISM) Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer Years active 2013–present Genres Pop, alternative pop, dance-pop Net worth $4 million Instagram @tatemcrae TikTok @tatemcrae Facebook @TateMcRaeOfficial

What is Tate McRae's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban Splatter, and Yahoo, Tate McRae has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Here is a look at how the Canadian celebrity is building her wealth in music.

Tate Mcrae's career as a dancer

Tate McRae started her career as a skilled dancer. She had intensive training in dance disciplines, including ballet, from famous institutions such as the Alberta Ballet Company. Her dedication and skill were recognised in contests such as the Youth America Grand Prix, where she received medals and scholarships.

Tate has earned popularity by appearing on television series such as So You Think You Can Dance. While her music career has gained priority, her extensive dance expertise continues to impact her performances and music videos.

Top-5 facts about Tate McRae. Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Singer-songwriter career

Tate McRae's music career skyrocketed following her 2017 popular hit One Day. She joined RCA Records in 2019 and produced her first EP, All the Things I Never Said, in 2020. Her 2020 song You Broke Me First was a global hit, cementing her status as a rising artist.

She's since published her second EP, Too Young to Be Sad, along with her first studio record, I Used to Think I Could Fly. Tate has toured internationally, appeared at major music festivals, and worked with prominent musicians such as Ali Gatie, Tiësto, Khalid, Blackbear, Troye Sivan, and Regard.

Songwriting credits

According to Tate McRae's IMDb profile, she has 37 composing credits. Some of the songs she has composed include;

Song Year released It's Ok, I'm Ok 2024 KIDZ BOP Kids: Greedy 2024 Plastic Palm Trees 2023 Guilty Conscience 2023 We're Not Alike 2023 What Would You Do? 2022 She's All I Wanna Be 2022 Working 2021 You 2021 Lie to Me 2020 All My Friends Are Fake 2019 Can't Get It Out 2018

Tate Mcrae's voice acting career

Aside from her impressive musical and dancing careers, the Canadian dancer is also a talented voice actress. She worked as a voice actress for the Lalaloopsy franchise, portraying Spot Splatter Splash from its inception in 2013 to its termination in 2015.

Tate McRae visits SiriusXM Studios on 21 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Endorsement deals

The Canadian star's expanding popularity has resulted in lucrative endorsement agreements with leading brands, boosting her financial profile. She has endorsement partnerships with well-known businesses, including Essentia Water, Adidas, and SKIMS.

FAQs

Who is Tate McRae? She is a Canadian dancer, songwriter, and vocalist. What is Tate McRae's age? She is 21 years old as of 2024. Tate was born on 1 July 2003. Where does Tate McRae live now? She resides in Los Angeles, United States, but always goes to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for birthdays and other events. Who are Tate McRae's parents? Her parents are Tanja Rosner and Todd McRae. How much is Tate McRae's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $4 million. What is Tate McRae's height and weight? She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds (59 kilograms).

Tate McRae's net worth is outstanding since her thriving music career, rich endorsements, and expanding popularity indicate a substantial financial position. As she continues to deliver chart-topping tunes and grow her brand, her net worth is expected to skyrocket.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring John Janssen's net worth. John Janssen is a multifaceted individual renowned for his contributions in various fields. He is recognised for his achievements as a businessman and investor.

Janssen is a successful businesswoman and reality television celebrity. His association with Shannon Beador helped him gain widespread popularity. Read the article to learn more about her net worth.

Source: YEN.com.gh