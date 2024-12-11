A look at Tate McRae's net worth in 2024 & how the Canadian star is building her wealth in music
Tate McRae is an up-and-coming sensation in the music industry. She has won millions of fans with her enticing vocals and spectacular performances. McRae's net worth is increasing in tandem with her popularity. This post explores the Canadian singer's financial accomplishments, precisely her estimated net worth.
Tate McRae is a dancer, songwriter, and vocalist from Canada. She was born on 1 July 2003 in Calgary, Alberta, to a Scottish-Canadian dad and a German mother. Tate rose to stardom at 13 as the first Canadian winner on the American reality show, So You Think You Can Dance. Discover Tate McRae's net worth in 2024.
Tate McRae's profile summary
|Full name
|Tate Rosner McRae
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 July 2003
|Age
|21 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|130
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|The Kid LAROI (Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard)
|Father
|Todd McRae
|Mother
|Tanja Rosner
|Siblings
|Tucker McRae
|Education
|Western Canada High School | Calgary Board of Education, The American International School of Muscat (TAISM)
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, dancer
|Years active
|2013–present
|Genres
|Pop, alternative pop, dance-pop
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@tatemcrae
|TikTok
|@tatemcrae
|@TateMcRaeOfficial
What is Tate McRae's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Urban Splatter, and Yahoo, Tate McRae has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Here is a look at how the Canadian celebrity is building her wealth in music.
Tate Mcrae's career as a dancer
Tate McRae started her career as a skilled dancer. She had intensive training in dance disciplines, including ballet, from famous institutions such as the Alberta Ballet Company. Her dedication and skill were recognised in contests such as the Youth America Grand Prix, where she received medals and scholarships.
Tate has earned popularity by appearing on television series such as So You Think You Can Dance. While her music career has gained priority, her extensive dance expertise continues to impact her performances and music videos.
Singer-songwriter career
Tate McRae's music career skyrocketed following her 2017 popular hit One Day. She joined RCA Records in 2019 and produced her first EP, All the Things I Never Said, in 2020. Her 2020 song You Broke Me First was a global hit, cementing her status as a rising artist.
She's since published her second EP, Too Young to Be Sad, along with her first studio record, I Used to Think I Could Fly. Tate has toured internationally, appeared at major music festivals, and worked with prominent musicians such as Ali Gatie, Tiësto, Khalid, Blackbear, Troye Sivan, and Regard.
Songwriting credits
According to Tate McRae's IMDb profile, she has 37 composing credits. Some of the songs she has composed include;
|Song
|Year released
|It's Ok, I'm Ok
|2024
|KIDZ BOP Kids: Greedy
|2024
|Plastic Palm Trees
|2023
|Guilty Conscience
|2023
|We're Not Alike
|2023
|What Would You Do?
|2022
|She's All I Wanna Be
|2022
|Working
|2021
|You
|2021
|Lie to Me
|2020
|All My Friends Are Fake
|2019
|Can't Get It Out
|2018
Tate Mcrae's voice acting career
Aside from her impressive musical and dancing careers, the Canadian dancer is also a talented voice actress. She worked as a voice actress for the Lalaloopsy franchise, portraying Spot Splatter Splash from its inception in 2013 to its termination in 2015.
Endorsement deals
The Canadian star's expanding popularity has resulted in lucrative endorsement agreements with leading brands, boosting her financial profile. She has endorsement partnerships with well-known businesses, including Essentia Water, Adidas, and SKIMS.
Tate McRae's net worth is outstanding since her thriving music career, rich endorsements, and expanding popularity indicate a substantial financial position. As she continues to deliver chart-topping tunes and grow her brand, her net worth is expected to skyrocket.
