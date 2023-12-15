Mohammed Kudus, during West Ham United's Europa League Group A fixture, scored to help his club top the group

The footballer who wears the number 14 shirt scored in the 14th minute, and the match also happened on December 14

The funny coincidence made the moment more special for Ghanaians, who took to Twitter to share their excitement

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus stole the spotlight during West Ham United's Europa League Group A clash with Freiburg by scoring a crucial goal that secured his club's position at the top of the group.

The talented footballer, who wears the number 14 shirt, found the back of the net in the 14th minute of the game, creating a unique and memorable moment for both the team and fans.

The match, which happened on December 14, witnessed Kudus show his skill and prowess on the field. During the game, the Ghanaian footballer seized the opportunity to make a significant impact, leaving spectators in awe of his abilities. The unexpected alignment of the goal, player number, and match date added more excitement to the already thrilling event.

Ghanaians were quick to express their joy and amazement on social media platforms, particularly Twitter. The football community made posts and comments highlighting the special nature of Kudus' goal.

Ghanaians react to Kudus's goal

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AsieduMends said:

Mohammed kudus scored on the 14th minute, he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is 14th December. A starboy indeed ❤️

MDehambl said:

Wow beautiful,his the pride of Ghana football.

Nnipans3hwee reacted:

West Ham was established on 14th kudus went to Europe on 14th of May and also signed for West Ham on 14th july

West Ham play Kidi's song

In a related story, West Ham United made a video celebrating Ghanaian star Kudus' goal against Freiburg in the Europa League.

In the TikTok video, the club made a slide show of photos of Kudus' celebration of his goal and embedded Kidi's Likor in the background.

Ghanaians, in the comments section, were happy about Kudus' performance for West Ham and praised his talent.

