Viral TikTok sensation Kar Lite visited the cast of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast: Efia Odo, Gisela Amponsah, and Princess Ama Burland.

Kar Lite jams with Efia Odo, Gisela and Ama Burland on the RBC podcast. Image Credit: @karlite_xo

Source: Instagram

Kar Lite with RBC cast

Kar Lite took to his social media pages to share an exciting video of him meeting and hanging out with Efia Odo, Gisela and Ama on their podcast set.

In the video, Kar Lite, the recent Kivo ambassador, brightened the atmosphere in the studio by performing his viral Amina song. He then remixed the song by adding the names of the cast of the RBC podcast.

While he performed, Efia, Ama, and Gisela displayed fire dance moves while singing along and giving him backing vocals where necessary.

Tuba Shey Shey, on the other hand, was without his shirt as he displayed strange dance moves in the background.

Kar Lite with Efia Odo and RBC crew.

Reactions to Kar Lite with RBC hosts

The video excited many social media users who anticipated Kar Lite would be a guest on the RBC podcast since the video was taken on the podcast set.

Others also talked about their excitement at the recognition the viral TikTok sensation was receiving after going viral.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the video:

@drewmensah_ said:

"The guy for the back there dance saaa now he lose weight oh chale"

@kingGeneral_ said:

"Tuba Tuba Tuba saaaa na cashout 😂😂Amina you dey do well"

@kins1gh said:

"The guy for find some club bi den do mc, he for not make this fame go waste."

Desmond Gyamfi said:

"So my dancer is loosing guard cuz he dey Afia odo ein back 😂"

FDW🥷🥀 said:

"This is so beautiful 😻 to watch 😩. Tuba shey!😁"

#MAWULI ❤ officials said:

"I really love how you were say the tuba tuba tuba 🔥🔥🔥"

Life Of MOG💲said:

"I was going to buy bread tonight and the seller ask me what do u want and I mistakenly said Tuba shey shey!😂😂"

Video of Kar Lite performing.

McBrown invites Kar Lite to Onua

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown, after becoming a Kivo ambassador, excitedly invited viral TikTok sensation Kar Lite to her show, Onua Showtime.

On the Onua Showtime show, she danced to Kar Lite's viral Kivo song and asked the studio audience to guess its meaning.

The video generated a debate on social media, as many people discussed whether Kivo made the right choice in making McBrown an ambassador.

