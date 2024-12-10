Diana Hamilton and her husband, Mr Joseph Hamilton, are their son and daughter's birthday in style

The adorable celebrity pair and their twins wore expensive outfits and denim jeans for the trending family photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's flawless makeup look and hairstyle

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has shared a beautiful family photo to celebrate her children's birthday.

The mother-of-twins also disclosed that their smart and intelligent boy and girl were born on December 9.

Diana Hamilton and her family wore white tops and shirts respectively that they paired with denim jeans.

Diana Hamilton and her husband celebrate their wedding anniversary in style. Photo credit: @dianaantwihamilton.

Source: Instagram

Mr Joseph Hamilton looked dashing in his stylish haircut while his son stood out with his simple look.

Diana Hamilton wore a simple yet lustrous long black hairstyle and her gorgeous daughter opted for African braids hairstyle.

Check out the photo below:

Diana Hamilton shares lovely family on Instagram

Ghanaians wishes Diana Hamilton's twins a happy birthday with sweet words.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_jvinspired_ stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

Iamhamdylove stated:

Happy birthday, lovelies 🥰🥰🥰

Rhoserwaaah stated:

"Happy birthday, my precious babies 😘😘 I was really practising babies with you guys when you were born 😂.

I was always told off for cradling them too much - that they wouldn’t like being put down now they’re 14 😂wooooow !! 💙💜."

drgraceasanteduah stated:

"Happy birthday to you, Michael and Michaela. Continue to grow in grace."

miss__laureng stated:

"Happy birthday to the Hamilton twins❤️."

wills_dee2 stated:

"Awwww happy birthday our Michaela and Michael."

nathaniel_frimpong_owusu stated:

"Happy birthday 👏."

debbieaddoco stated:

"Aww happy birthday to Michaela and Michael! We thank God for their lives and God bless and keep them❤️🙏."

berlynda_appiah stated:

"Happy birthday dearies😍".

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

"Happy birthday."

maame_serwaa_1503 stated:

"Blessed Birthday Twins 👯‍♀️ 😍🔥."

Diana Hamilton and Mercy Chinwo performs in Ghana

Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and Ghana's Diana Hamilton performed their hit song titled This Is The Doing Of The Lord in Ghana.

The talented gospel musicians wore beautiful ensembles and marketing ensembles for their electrifying concert in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Diana Hamilton rocks kente on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Diana Hamilton who wore a splendid kente gown on her birthday.

The fashion designer wore a custom-made outfit by a top fashion house for her birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Diana Hamilton's elegant outfit and coloured hairstyle

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh