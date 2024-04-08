Famous TikToker and influencer Hajia Bintu casued a frenzy on social media when she rocked a two piece swimsuit at the beach

The beautiful pictures were captured during her trip to South Africa, at the Clifton 4th Beach

Many people drooled over how gorgeous she looked in the photos

Famous curvy Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu stole the attention of many social media users wehn she dropped gorgoeus photos of her slaying in a two-piece multicoloured swimwear.

Hajia Bintu rocked a two piece swimwear

Hajia Bintu dropped pictures of her at the Clifton 4th BEach in South Africa where she slayed in a two piece swimwear.

The two-piece swimwear properly hugged her voluptuous figure and highlighted her fine legs and glowing skin. Her makeup was heavy and flawless as it highlighted her beautiful facial features.

The curvy model was barefotted as she posed with the rocks and the white sand at the beach.

Reactions as Hajia Bintu rocks a two piece swimsuit

Many people in the comment section of Hajia Bintu's post talked about wanting her to turn her back for them, while others complimented her beauty.

Below are some of the reactions to Hajia Bintu's photos:

he_loves_meekmill said:

Why don't you turn Around

kayceswitch said:

Most black beautiful woman on earth period!

onlygh_king said:

One of these days turn around for the boys...❤

odeneho_shady_lyker said:

So the people at your back they watch this Yash

deegh7 said:

You didn’t turn your back so what’s the essence of taking the picture?

december_lastborn said:

The only thing that will kill aman is awoman‍♂️

ekeneobum said:

Definitely, my African queen

eldeengh_ said:

Beautiful

“Ghanaian beauty”: Hajia Bintu stuns fans with her charming figure, many gush

YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has garnered attention following a public outing alongside a supportive friend.

The entertainer confidently showcased her famous voluptuous figure in a form-fitting outfit in front of a group of men.

Hajia Bintu’s look and confidence sparked a frenzy among fans, as many expressed admiration for her.

