Hajia Bintu, in a video, flaunted her luxurious Mercedes Benz as she visited a restaurant to have a meal

In the video, the hardworking content creator got down from her ride and walked elegantly into the restaurant, flaunting her curves

She shared the video of her visit on her TikTok page, and fans in the comments section expressed their admiration for her

Popular content creator Hajia Bintu showed her opulent lifestyle as she treated herself to a meal at a local restaurant. She pulled up to the place in her sleek and luxurious Mercedes Benz.

The hardworking influencer, who has made a name for herself with her captivating content, looked elegant as she gracefully descended from her high-end automobile, capturing the attention of onlookers. With an air of sophistication, she strolled into the restaurant, flaunting her curves and turning heads with her tight pink dress.

The footage of Hajia Bintu's visit was shared on her TikTok page, where her legion of fans eagerly showered her with praise. In the video's comments section, fans showered compliments on the influencer for her impeccable style and charisma.

Hajia Bintu's lavish lifestyle, as depicted in the video, showed her hard work and success in the digital space.

Fans praise Hajia Bintu

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Teejaisky said:

Always so beautiful without makeup. Don't let me catch you again with those big makeup people make you do sometime.

Beautiful frema commented:

Keep being you…you’re the most beautiful

Jacob kwame sem reacted:

i love you in my heart I will come and take you to vacation in Dubai

harleof motors said:

This lady is quite humble continue like that and you always be favoured

Hajia Bintu visits club

In another story, Plus-size influencer Hajia Bintu won the hearts of many Ghanaians when she flaunted her massive backside in a mini pale gold velvet dress.

She was spotted at the club with her friend who is also an influencer, Ama Nyamewaa as they partied hard at Mood Bar.

Many spoke about her huge backside, while others talked about their love for her.

