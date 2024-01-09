Black Sherif dropped a touching song on his 22nd birthday, talking about his struggles and the burden on his shoulders

In the song, the musician also addressed rumours being peddled that he had sold his soul to the devil

The tune touched the hearts of many Ghanaians who could relate to the lyrics of the song and praised Black Sherif's artistry

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has surprised his fans with a new song on his 22nd birthday, which was on January 9, 2024. The song, titled 'January 9', is a reflection on his life, his struggles, and the pressure he faces as a young artist.

In the song, Black Sherif sings about how he has been working hard to achieve his dreams but also feels the weight of expectations and responsibilities on his shoulders. He expresses his gratitude to God for his blessings but also questions why he has to go through so much pain and hardship.

Black Sherif also addresses the rumours that have been circulating on social media that he had sold his soul to the devil in exchange for fame and success. He denies these allegations in the song.

The song has a soulful vibe, with a blend of rap and singing. Black Sherif showcased his versatility and skill as a vocalist and a lyricist, delivering powerful and relatable lines.

Ghanaians praise Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

arif-arif-1 said:

Someway somehow this hits the soul inside out. Such a rare blessing. Go Blacko

reginaagyapong9030 wrote:

My prayer for Blacko since I heard his music is that "Divine Protection over his Life" Happy birthday Superstar ❤❤

cyrill1914 commented:

The voice of African youth is reiterating, He's fine. Happy birthday KK, we'll always stand beside you till the very end️

Black Sherif and Odumodu

In another story, Black Sherif, in a video, was spotted with Odumodublvck recording a new song together, sparking reactions from Ghanaians.

Odumodublvck featured Black Sherif on his song Wotowoto Seasoning, and the tune was a massive success.

Ghanaians have expressed anticipation for the song and wondered how the full tune was going to sound.

