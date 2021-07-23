Young rapper Black Sherif has been dominating social media headlines after releasing his latest freestyle titled Second Sermon.

The Second Sermon, a sequel to an earlier freestyle titled First Sermon, has become a big hit.

Just about one week after the song's release, Black Sherif's Second Sermon, has clocked over 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Black Sherif is one of the hottest artistes in Ghana now Photo source: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The feat achieved by Black Sherif's song has generated a buzz with many people wondering who he is.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some facts about the young rapper.

1. Who is Black Sherif? (Real name)

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko.

2. How old is Black Sherif? (Age and date of birth)

Black Sherif is still a teenager, aged 19. He was born on January 9, 2002.

3. Where is Black Sherif from? (Hometown)

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo

4. Which school Black Sherif attended (Education level):

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he complete in 2019.

He is currently a student of the University of Proessional Studies Accra (UPSA).

5. When did his career start?

In a recent interview with TV3, Black Sherif indicated that he took music as a serious career in 2019.

6. What is his genre of music?

Black Sherif identifies as a Hiphop artist with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'Trapping' for a long time.

7. What are some of his songs?

While the Second Sermon has become his biggest song, Black Sherif has released other good songs in the past including First Sermon, Destiny,, and Ankonam.

His first hit song, Money which was released a little over a year ago has clocked two million streams on Boomplay.

Source: Yen