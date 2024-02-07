Gambo, in a video, was spotted having fun at Tiwa Savage's birthday party and trying to network with big stars at the party

In the video, the Ghanaian musician could be seen boldly putting her hands around the singer, who had a look of surprise on her face

Gambo could also be seen speaking to Asake at the party, and folks commended him for trying to network and put himself out there

Nigerian superstar singer Tiw Savage celebrated her 44th birthday on February 5, 2024, with a lavish party attended by many celebrities and friends. Among the guests was rising Ghanaian musician Gambo, who was seen having a blast at the event.

Ghanaian musician Gambo and Tiwa Savage Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Gambo could be seen boldly putting her hands around Tiwa Savage, who had a look of surprise on her face. Gambo had a huge smile on his face as he screamed, "Tiwa, we wanna party," like every other guest at the event.

Gambo was also spotted chatting with Asake, another Nigerian singer who was present at the party. The video showed Gambo and Asake having a friendly conversation.

The video of Gambo and Tiwa Savage has sparked mixed reactions from fans and followers. Some people commended Gambo for trying to network and put herself out there. Others, however, felt that he was doing too much.

Gambo gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

chrisnunies_gh said:

He’s doing well. Self promotion is not easy

meet_ellaley wrote:

Who noticed Tiwa reaction…it like the guy was forcing himself on her oo

samiyoma__ said:

This guy dey try ein best to blow… But Ghanaians no wan gree

godson_vee commented:

Tiwa is like who's holding me

Black Sherif dances with Tiwa Savage

In another story, a video of Black Sherif and Tiwa Savage doing the popular legwork dance has surfaced on social media, and it has pleased many.

It is unclear where the adorable pair met, but they looked happy to see each other as they shared smiles and laughter.

Many folks were excited to see them and highlighted the bond between Ghanaians and Nigerians.

Source: YEN.com.gh