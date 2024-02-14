Black Stars winger Joe Paintsil has dropped a new song titled Without You to commemorate Valentine's Day on February 14, 2024

The Ghanaian professional footballer was captured playing the piano in the music video of Without You while singing with a sweet voice

Many were unhappy with the tune of the song as they advised him to focus on football

Ghanaian professional footballer Joseph Paintsil has amazed many with his musical talent after he released a song to commemorate the day of love, Valentine's Day.

Joe Paintsil dropped a new song to commemorate Valentine's Day

Winger for the Black Stars of Ghana Joe Paintsil has dropped the official music video for his much-anticipated song, Without You.

The song was released on February 14, 2024, in light of celebrations of the day of love, Valentine's Day.

The Ghanaian footballer showed that despite putting up exceptional performances on the pitch, he has a hidden talent for music.

In the music video, he displayed his talent as he played the piano perfectly and mesmerised the ears of many Ghanaians with his sweet voice.

A snippet of the official music video of Joseph Paintsil's new song Without You.

Reactions to Joe Paintsil's Valentine's Day song

A majority of Ghanaians in the comment section were unhappy about the song and encouraged Joe Paintsil to focus on football rather than music to bring better results to the nation during tournaments.

floyd_025 said:

Stick to football bro….PLEASE….

_.iam_perony said:

Eii The Afcon was not enough erh

nola_blaq said:

He Sounds better than some musicians

inr_mitcch54678 said:

Bro, u for better focus on your football na Music de3 3nfa

unruly_toys_ said:

go play ball see what you Dey do for here

matthewmensah said:

I'm happy he didn't release this during AFCON when Nigeria was Hot Hot on Twitter we would have been roasted like mature ground nuts ‍♂️

afterlife_kelly said:

You should have been training by now instead of doing this to correct yourself make us proud by taking us to the world cup

_maabenaa_ said:

chaleee the comments

dhentybwoy100 said:

Sounds so Massive ♥

dons_stopper_1 said:

See him he’s not even ashamed

Below is the official music video of Joe Paintsil's Without You.

