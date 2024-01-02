Black Sherif, in a video, was spotted with Odumodublvck recording a new song together, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

Odumodublvck featured Black Sherif on his song Wotowoto Seasoning, and the tune was a massive success

Ghanaians have expressed anticipation for the song and wonder how the full tune was going to sound

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was seen in the studio with Odumodublvck, collaborating on what promises to be another hit. A video of them in the studio has gone viral on TikTok, generating a lot of excitement and curiosity among fans.

The video showed Black Sherif and Odumodublvck vibing to a beat and singing some lyrics to it. The song, according to many people, sounded like a potential hit as the duo showed their rap and vocal skills. The video has generated hundreds of comments from fans who are eager to hear the full song.

Black Sherif and Odumodublvck are no strangers to working together, as they previously collaborated on the song Wotowoto Seasoning, which was part of Odumodublvck's album Eziokwu. The song was a huge success, as it received over 1.3 million views on YouTube and rave reviews from critics and listeners alike.

In the comments section of the video, there was also a debate among fans on who was going to have the best verse on the tune.

Black Sherif and Odumodublvck spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

OFFICIAL HAZARDOUS said:

Blacko to the whole wiase

iTs luminous reacted:

Make unaa wash una plate,, blacko is cooking❤

edem commented:

See chairman for back , meaning say another heat dey come drop

Ismaila7201 wrote:

Is he giving Odumodu another hit or this time the song is for Blacko??

Black Sherif and Odumodu perform together

In another story, Black Sherif and Odumodublvck treated fans to an energetic performance as they performed their song Wotowoto Seasoning together.

The pair had good chemistry on stage as they passionately sang their verses with the crowd singing along.

The video of the performance warmed the hearts of many netizens, who were impressed with the unity between Ghana and Nigeria.

