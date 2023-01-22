Who is Kwaku Frimpong? Everything you need to know about him

Many talented musicians from Ghana have made a name for themselves locally and internationally. Amakye Dede, Sarkodie, and Becca are some of Ghana's well-known musicians. However, another artist has recently made a name for himself. Kwaku Frimpong, also known as Black Sherif, recently released his debut album in 2022. His distinct and fusions style has captivated fans, with many eager to learn more about him.

Ghanaian musician Kwaku Frimpong alias Black Sherif posing. Photo: @blacksherif_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Kwaku Frimpong is a well-known Ghanaian rapper. He goes by several stage names, including Blacko, Black Sherif, and Kwaku Killa. Frimpong is well known for fusing various musical genres such as afrobeat, highlife, and hip hop. His hit songs include First Sermon, Kwaku the Traveller, and Money.

Full name Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong Nickname Black Sherif, Blacko, Kwaku Frimpong, Kwaku Killa Gender Male Date of birth 9 January 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Konongo-Zongo, Ashanti Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown School Kumasi Academy University University of Professional Studies (UPSA), University of Ghana Profession Rapper, singer Net worth $50,000 Instagram @blacksherif_ Twitter @blacksherif_ Facebook @blacksherifmusic

Kwaku Frimpong's biography

Who is Kwaku Frimpong? He is a Ghanaian singer and rapper well known for blending various genres of music, including highlife, hip hop and afrobeat. His single, Kwaku the Traveller, reached number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts announcing his name to the world audience.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong was born on 9 January 2002 in Konongo-Zongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He is 21 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Kwaku attended Konongo Zongo Islamic Basic School for his basic education. He then proceeded to Kumasi Academy, where he completed his secondary education.

After completing his high school education, Kwaku attended the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) for some time before moving to the University of Ghana.

Who is Kwaku Frimpong's brother?

Unfortunately, the star hasn't disclosed anything about his brother. According to Adom Online, Kwaku comes from a large family with more than one sibling. He lived with his aunt and other extended family members as his parents stayed overseas in Greece.

Career

Kwaku Frimpong picked up an interest in music and dancing while in school. Years later, in 2019, the rapper launched his career by releasing his song Cry For Me on YouTube. His second debut single, Money, was released on 25 May 2020, followed by First Sermon in May 2021.

Sherif released Second Sermon featuring Burna Boy in July 2021, further boosting his popularity.

In March 2022, Blacko released Kwaku The Traveller, a song that announced him to the international market. The song peaked at number one on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts. In October 2022, the musician released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

What type of music does Black Sherif do?

According to BET, Kwaku's music combines hip-hop, UK drill, reggae, and his native highlife. His father introduced him to various musical genres as a child, including reggae. The combination inspired him to think outside the box of a single sound to become the artist he is today.

What is Kwaku Frimpong's net worth?

The Ghanaian musician has an alleged net worth of $50,000. His source of income includes music sales, show performances and brand endorsements.

Fast facts about Kwaku Frimpong

Kwaku Frimpong, better known as Black Sherif, is a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and musician. He rose to prominence in 2019 following the release of the hit song Money. Since then, the singer has had several chart-topping singles, including Kwaku The Traveller and Second Sermon from his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

