Agya Koo, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, enjoyed a bowl of fufu, light soup and chicken

In the video, the actor spoke to his followers while he swallowed morsels of fufu and chewed the chicken with passion

Many followers of the actor commented on the way Agya Koo ate how delicious the meal looked

Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo and comedian has shared a video of him enjoying a bowl of fufu, light soup and chicken on his TikTok page. The video, which has gone viral, shows the actor talking to his followers while he savours the local delicacy.

In the video, Agya Koo praises the cook of the meal, saying that it was one of the best fufu he had ever eaten. He also jokes about how he would not share the chicken with anyone as he bites into the juicy meat with gusto.

The video has attracted a lot of comments from fans and admirers of the actor, who have expressed their love and appreciation for him. Some have also commented on how delicious the meal looked and how they wished they could join him. The video has attracted a lot of comments from Ghanaians and admirers of the actor, who have expressed their love and appreciation for him.

Agya Koo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Evans Twins comedy wrote:

I don't need to pass here coz, I'm crying after hearing wisdom speak from my legend. God bless you more Agya Koo

Doctor Bonseleyyyyy commented:

Agya we know that u open doors us in this movie Industry,we actors and actresses we look up to u,u brought our Ghana movie Industry back from Nigeria

Abena Tuntum Broni reacted:

I was only spying the akoko nsa no eeii Agya

Agya Koo supports Asantewaa

In another story, Agya Koo shows his support for Afua Asantewaa and promises to be at the Ghanaian ladies' sing-a-thon.

The actor said he was proud of her and wished her all the best in her attempt to break the world record.

Ghanaians were pleased that a legend like Agya Koo was one of the many celebrities showing Afua Asantewaa support.

