Yaw Tog, in an interview, fired at the Asakaa Boys, who have called him ungrateful, stating that they have done nothing for him

The young musician said aside from the verse the group dropped on his hit song 'Sore' they have not had any influence on his career

He equally contributed to Sore as he performed the hook on the song, so he did not owe the Asakaa Boys anything

Ghanaian music star Yaw Tog has responded to the accusations of the Asakaa Boys, who claimed that he was ungrateful and disrespectful to them. The Asakaa Boys are a collective of rappers from Kumasi who pioneered the drill genre in Ghana.

Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog Photo Source: koopokustudios

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, Yaw Tog said that the Asakaa Boys had done nothing for him except for featuring on his hit song 'Sore', which went viral and attracted international attention. He said that he equally contributed to the song, as he performed the hook, which was the most catchy part of the song.

Yaw Tog's comments have sparked a lot of reactions from fans and critics, who have different opinions on the matter. Some have praised Yaw Tog for being confident and independent, while others have criticized him for being arrogant and ungrateful.

Yaw Tog sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ayamoga said:

Look at him that’s why you don’t have any hit song now

softlyphe commented:

But if he didn't also sing that part so well, most of us didn't know asaka or whatever

andrewdanso595 said:

I’ll advise Tog to choose not to answer this particular question whenever he’s interviewed cox e really no de help kraa.Tog k3 Asakaa love all

Yaw Tog's tattoo and piercings

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has opened up about having body piercings and tattoos during an exclusive interview.

The 20-year-old rapper talked about the meanings of his tattoos and revealed that he had his ears pieced when he recently visited the UK.

Many people were surprised that the young rapper had tattoos and piercings as they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh