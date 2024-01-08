Kofi Kinaata, in a hilarious video, packaged a rubber filled with beans and plantain and placed it in his bag as he prepared to travel

He mentioned that before boarding the plane, he asked the airport authorities to place a 'fragile' notice on the bag containing the food

The video made its way to social media, and many Ghanaians could not get over the musician's wit and sense of humour

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has left many of his fans in stitches after he shared a video of himself packing a rubber filled with beans and plantain in his bag as he prepared to travel.

The video, which was posted on social media, showed the award-winning rapper wrapping the food in a plastic bag and placing it carefully in his luggage. He then proceeded to the airport, where he said he had asked the authorities to put a ‘fragile’ notice on his bag, saying that it contained something very important.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with many Ghanaians finding it hilarious and relatable. Some praised Kinaata for his wit and sense of humour, while others joked that he should consider being a comedian part-time.

Kofi Kinaata gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DON PROMISE said:

Mr Kofi Kinaatta is Comedian apart from Music

Blaq Sojah commented:

eeeeiii to be frank u dey challenge me paaaooo....apart from koko in de evening de rest in my body is gob3✌

Nana OT reacted:

Respect to the Gobɛ ambassador Kofi

Van Kayla Naa wrote::

kofi u made we Friday borns proud the respect 4 da nation saviour is massive

Merlinton said:

Fragile products has to be protected Kofi 3y3 naaaaama

Lil Win eats beans

In another story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

