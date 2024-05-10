Global site navigation

Sarkodie: Ghanaian Rapper Flexes Clout, Jabs Wizkid And Davido In New Song
Music

Sarkodie: Ghanaian Rapper Flexes Clout, Jabs Wizkid And Davido In New Song

by  Peter Ansah
  • It has been close to half a year since Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released a new song
  • His latest track, Brag, has caused a stir online, with fans drooling over his hard-hitting lines and punches
  • Like the song's title, the rapper didn't fail to flaunt his hard-earned clout and status in the African music scene

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has released his debut single for 2024, titled Brag, a precursor to a highly anticipated mixtape Championship.

The last time Sarkodie released a new song was in December last year when Otan dropped.

His latest, Brag, has thrown the internet into a frenzy as fans share their admiration for Africa's most decorated rapper.

Sarkodie brag
Sarkodie with Davido and Wizkid Photo source: X/AccraGuyy, Instagram/Sarkupdates
Source: Twitter

Sarkodie jabs Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

According to Sarkodie, his competition is "Kendrick and Cole", leveraging the feuding moment in hip-hop history as top names like Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle for supremacy.

Read also

Kwaw Kese jubilates as fans promises to pay GH¢350,170 to secure Indigo O2 for him

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Brag lives up to foreshadowing the title gives it, with Sarkodie flaunting his status in the African music industry.

“Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. And then Odogwu came through, Black Sherif to Asake. I’m still going; you thought I was losing it,” Sarkodie bragged.

With Brag as the tip of the iceberg of what's to come in the upcoming mixtape Championship, fans say they can't wait to rock with Sarkodie as he dusts off his musical throne.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their remarks about Sarkodie's new song.

@manuelphrimpz said:

You’re whoever you think you are! Landlord

Read also

Wode Maya featured on CNN African Voices, recounts painful loss of his dad

@CFCFico wrote:

You fit explain the Kendrick and Cole part

@AsieduMends remarked:

You’re too good Herh. Tell them we’re back in action

@BenopaOnyx1 exclaimed:

This is what we’ve been yelling for. This is real rap, this is Sarkodie, this is Sark x FDane

Sarkodie collaborates with Jay Bahd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie and Jay Bahd had been spotted in London shooting scenes of their upcoming project on the streets.

Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has always been a fan of the growing Asakaa sub-genre, which recently earned an acknowledgement from the Grammys and working with Jay Bahd will be the first time he is collaborating with a member of the Asakaa Boys collective.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel