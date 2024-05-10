It has been close to half a year since Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released a new song

His latest track, Brag, has caused a stir online, with fans drooling over his hard-hitting lines and punches

Like the song's title, the rapper didn't fail to flaunt his hard-earned clout and status in the African music scene

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has released his debut single for 2024, titled Brag, a precursor to a highly anticipated mixtape Championship.

The last time Sarkodie released a new song was in December last year when Otan dropped.

His latest, Brag, has thrown the internet into a frenzy as fans share their admiration for Africa's most decorated rapper.

Sarkodie with Davido and Wizkid Photo source: X/AccraGuyy, Instagram/Sarkupdates

Source: Twitter

Sarkodie jabs Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

According to Sarkodie, his competition is "Kendrick and Cole", leveraging the feuding moment in hip-hop history as top names like Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle for supremacy.

Brag lives up to foreshadowing the title gives it, with Sarkodie flaunting his status in the African music industry.

“Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. And then Odogwu came through, Black Sherif to Asake. I’m still going; you thought I was losing it,” Sarkodie bragged.

With Brag as the tip of the iceberg of what's to come in the upcoming mixtape Championship, fans say they can't wait to rock with Sarkodie as he dusts off his musical throne.

Netizens react to Sarkodie's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their remarks about Sarkodie's new song.

@manuelphrimpz said:

You’re whoever you think you are! Landlord

@CFCFico wrote:

You fit explain the Kendrick and Cole part

@AsieduMends remarked:

You’re too good Herh. Tell them we’re back in action

@BenopaOnyx1 exclaimed:

This is what we’ve been yelling for. This is real rap, this is Sarkodie, this is Sark x FDane

Sarkodie collaborates with Jay Bahd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie and Jay Bahd had been spotted in London shooting scenes of their upcoming project on the streets.

Africa's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, has always been a fan of the growing Asakaa sub-genre, which recently earned an acknowledgement from the Grammys and working with Jay Bahd will be the first time he is collaborating with a member of the Asakaa Boys collective.

Source: YEN.com.gh