Agya Koo has shown his support for Afua Asantewaa and has promised to be at the Ghanaian lady's sing-a-thon

The actor said he was proud of her and wished her all the best in her attempt to break the world record

Ghanaians were pleased that a legend like Agya Koo was one of the many celebrities showing Afua Asantewaa support

Agya Koo has expressed his support for Afua Asantewaa, a young Ghanaian singer who is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.

Agya Koo, in a TikTok post, shared plans to visit the resilient young lady who is trying her best to make her nation proud.

Afua Asantewaa started singing on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and plans to continue until December 28, 2023. If she succeeds, she will beat the current record of 105 hours held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

Afua Asantewaa has received massive support from Ghanaians, with many individuals and celebrities attending the event to show their encouragement.

Agya Koo said he was proud of Afua Asantewaa and wished her all the best in her challenge. He also praised her for her talent and courage, saying that she was an inspiration to many young Ghanaians. View Agya Koo's post here.

Ghanaians urge Afua Asantewaa on

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Adjhoa Adepa said:

Though I’m not a celebrity but sis l got ur back 24/7 ❤️

King gee reacted:

Ghana na we are united oo. it is just Nana Addo that want to separate us

Nana_Oteba wrote:

God keep strengthening you dear. We praying for you

Esther Adubea❤️commented:

Afia you have done it God blessed you Afia God is your strength

Akrobeto supports Afua Asantewaa

In another story, Kumawood actor and comedian Akrobeto got many laughing hard when he showed up to Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon at Akwaaba Village on December 27, 2023.

He held placards high up in the air and hyped the crowd as he showed his unwavering support to her.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about the massive support Afua Asantewaa has received for her sing-a-thon.

