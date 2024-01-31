Sarkodie and Davido have rallied support for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew after his apology video to Ghanaians for early AFCON exit

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian singer Davido have shown their support for Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, who apologised to Ghanaians for the team’s poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

andreayew10,davido, sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage after failing to win any of their three matches. They drew 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique and lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in their opening game.

Many Ghanaians were disappointed and angry with the team, and some even confronted coach Chris Hughton, who was later sacked by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Ayew, who plays for French club Le Havre, took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, to express his regret and take full responsibility for the team’s exit.

He added that he and his teammates would not give up and that they would come back stronger in the future.

In the comments section of the video, Sarkodie and Davido were among the celebrities who praised Ayew for his courage and leadership.

Sarkodie wrote:

You love your country, and we love and appreciate you, king. We can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag, but trust me, we are grateful for your efforts.

Davido also commented:

Nothing spoil baba!!!

Other fans also expressed their solidarity and forgiveness for Ayew, who has been one of Ghana’s most consistent and influential players in recent years.

Inaki Williams looks excited in training

In another story, Inaki Williams, in a video, looked happy as he arrived at the premises of Athletico Bilbao's training facility, smiling brightly.

The Ghanaian striker, who was in a jolly mood, seemed to be pleased to be in a different environment after crashing out of the 2023 AFCON with Ghana.

The official TikTok page of Athletic Bilbao shared the video, and in the comments of the footage, Ghanaians were happy to see him smile.

Source: YEN.com.gh