Black Stars captain Dede Ayew has played his first game for his club, Le Havre, after Black Stars' AFCON 2023 exit

Coming off the bench, Dede Ayew scored two beautiful goals to secure a 3-3 draw away at Lorient in the French Ligue 1

The performance of the Ghana captain impressed many on social media as his videos and photos circulated online

Andre 'Dede' Ayew put up a splendid showing for his French Ligue 1 side, Le Havre, as they drew 3-3 away at Lorient in his first game after the Black Stars exited the 2023 AFCON.

The game, which was played on Sunday, January 28, 2024, saw Dede Ayew scoring two goals to secure a point for his club.

The Black Stars captain had been vilified on social media following the team's shambolic performances and exit from the AFCON in the previous week.

Dede Ayew bagged a brace in Le Havre's 3-3 draw with Lorient Photo source: @Ligue1_ENG, @hitz109fm

Source: Twitter

Dede Ayew bashed for Ghana's AFCON 2023 exit

Ghana gathered two points after three games, losing 2-1 to Cape Verde before drawing 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique. That only placed the Black Stars third in the group and thus could not advance to the knockout stage.

Dede was particularly blamed for his role in the 2-2 draw with Mozambique. The skipper was subbed on at the start of the second half but caused a penalty in the 90th minute, which was converted to begin Mozambique's comeback.

With all the social media bashing and calls for him to retire from the Black Stars, Dede needed a respite, and it came in a superb way as he proved with his brace that he was not a finished player as some were suggesting.

Dede Ayew's header and bicycle kick goals secure 3-3 draw for Le Havre

Coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute, Dede Ayew's side was trailed 2-1. He equalized in the 85th minute with a header.

The joy of his equaliser did not last as Lorient took the lead again through Mohamed Bamba on 90+2. However, Dede was on hand to equalise with a more beautiful effort two minutes later. He scored with an overhead kick.

A video of his second goal has been trending online:

Inaki Williams scores for Atletico Bilbao hours after flying to Spain

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams, who swiftly departed Ivory Coast for Spain on a private jet as the Black Stars' chances of AFCON progression dimmed, also scored in his first game for the club.

Athletic Bilbao played their Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Barcelona, and Inaki scored the decisive goal and an assist in extra time to win the game.

His performance left many Ghanaian social media users wondering what the challenge was while he played for Ghana during the AFCON.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh