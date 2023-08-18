Curvaceous Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe got many people drooling over her thick curves after she posted a dance video on social media

She rocked a fitted top and tights and danced to a viral song, Alone, by Nigerian artiste Neeja

Many of her Instagram followers expected her to show off her voluminous backside in the video

Curvy Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe turned many heads online as she danced to a gospel song while flaunting her curves.

Actress and accountant Sheena Gakpe danced to Nigerian talented music vocalist and songwriter Neeja's trending song, Alone.

She captioned the post by highlighting the lyrics of the song. She wrote:

"When e be like say my life Dey waste, my assurance is I’m not alone. Jesus, you’re seated on the throne!!"

In the video, she raised her hands in the air as she jumped while giving praises to God. Sheena Gakpe noted that the purpose of the video was because she was home alone.

Sheena Gakpe's outfit in the dance video

Sheena Gakpe wore a black fitted short-sleeved top and deep blue tights, accentuating her thick and voluptuous physique.

Below is a video of Sheena Gakpe dancing to a gospel song while flaunting her heavy curves.

Ghanaians react to Sheena Gakpe's dance video

Many of her Instagram followers wanted her to show her backside while dancing in the video.

danstrong.officiel said:

Now redo the same video but from behind

official__djneto1 said:

Was actually waiting for a 360

neferrrrr_titi remarked:

Massive problem

mrawesome2019 stated:

Thigh to waist ratio is crazy

prince_obi___ stated:

Send me your account number now... because you are too beautiful, let me bless you tonight! ♥️

succexxful_paul said:

See ur big yansh

David Nakoja commented:

Looking so angelistic

Sheena Gakpe impresses fans with her smooth dance moves

YEN.com.gh reported that Sheena Gakpe put her thick curves and dancing skills on display when she danced to "Armadilha" by DJ Guélcio Smith.

The social media sensation exhibited her alluring curves in a video on TikTok which amused many of her social media followers.

