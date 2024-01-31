Captain of the Black Stars, André 'Dede' Ayew, has rendered an apology to Ghanaians for the abysmal performance of the team in the 2023 AFCON

He made a video telling Ghanaians they would come back stronger and that the team understands the anger and backlash thrown at them

Davido, Sarkodie and many football fans took to the comment to share their thoughts on his apology

Captain of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, André Morgan Rami Ayew, has apologised to Ghanaians over the country's early exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Dede Ayew apologises to Ghanaians over the country's early exit from the 2023 AFCON

Taking to his social media pages, André Ayew, who is affectionately called Dede Ayew, made a video apologising to Ghanaians for not advancing from the group stages of the 2023 AFCON.

In his speech, Ayew acknowledged these past few days have been difficult for every Ghanaian and every football fan, as well as himself.

"I would like to apologise for the results in the AFCON that we just exited.We know that we should have done better. That we should have brought better results to the nation," he said.

He noted that as the captain of the Black Stars, he would take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch, adding that they should have done better.

"In football, these are things that happen, and these are things that make you stronger. And what does not kill you, always make you become stronger person individually and collectively ," he said.

Dede further stated that he is not going to give up, and neither is the Black Stars, adding that they would rise and shine again.

He apologised again and noted that the team understands the anger, backlash, and everything that came to them, adding that they take it in good faith.

Below is a video of Dede Ayew apologising to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' poor performance at the 2023 AFCON.

Davido, Sarkodie and many others reacted to André Ayew's apology to Ghanaians

Nigerian singer Davido, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and many football fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on André Ayew's apology to Ghanaians. Others also consoled him and encouraged him and the team to return stronger.

davido said:

Nothing spoil baba!!!!

sarkodie said:

You love your country and we love and appreciate you king we can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts

iam_getpaid said:

89 minutes and I’m like Ghana is leading so lemme get some rice from the kitchen cos I haven’t eaten before watching the match. Before I tear the rice from the pot and come back and sit down, 2:2 how?

xainnahb said:

Even Morocco is out. Pls yall just need to have good communication and play your best

Ablakwa leaked documents revealing Black Stars' massive $8 million 2023 AFCON budget

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana budgeted $8 million for preparation and participation in the 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

The details were in a letter leaked by the North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on social media.

The North Tongu MP described the allocation as shocking and called for a parliamentary probe.

