Inaki Williams, in a video, looked happy as he arrived at the premises of Athletico Bilbao's training facility, smiling brightly

The Ghanaian striker, who was in a jolly mood, seemed to be pleased to be in a different environment after crashing out of the 2023 AFCON with Ghana

The official TikTok page of Athletic Bilbao shared the video, and in the comments of the footage, Ghanaians were happy to see him smile

Ghanaian-born striker Inaki Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, has returned to his club with a positive attitude despite his country’s early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Athletic Bilbao Star Inaki Williams Photo Source: athleticclub

Source: Instagram

Williams, who played his first AFCON for Ghana, was part of the Black Stars squad that failed to advance from the group stage.

However, the young man did not let the disappointment affect his mood as he arrived at the premises of Athletic Bilbao’s training facility, smiling brightly and waving to the camera. He scored a goal on the day of his return as Bilbao played Barcelona.

The official TikTok page of Athletic Bilbao shared the video of Williams’, excited to have him back.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their happiness to see Williams smile and wished him well for the rest of the season.

Inaki Williams sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Poku Gh said:

Great asset but Ghana doesn’t know how to use him Inaki you are great player

Sitani lya amazzi wrote::

Pain going straight to Ghana national team...Sir Inaki Williams is a legend

psalmTuga commented:

u see how he's happy when he is at Bilbao, but the moment he comes to Ghana, he's not happy why?

Andre Ayew scores after AFCON

In another story, Andre Ayew stunned many as he came on from the bench to score two goals for his club, Le Havre, on January 28, 2023, winning the point.

Le Havre was two-one down against Lorient in the engaging Ligue 1 fixture, and Ayew was the hero of the day, silencing critics.

The Black Stars skipper came under a lot of criticism following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 AFCON as he conceded a penalty in Ghana's last game.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh