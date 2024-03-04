Shatta Wale, Medikal, Sista Afia and other Ghanaian celebrities have congratulated Jay Bahd on his brand-new Range Rover

He shared a video of the vehicle on his Instagram page and said he was sharing his win as a way of motivating the youth

Aside from the celebrities, fans of the rapper flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, sharing how happy they were for him

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has acquired a new Range Rover and shared the news with his fans on social media. The artiste, who is part of the Kumerica-Asakaa drill movement, posted a video of his white, unregistered Range Rover vehicle on his Instagram page.

Shatta Wale and Jay Bahd Photo Source: real_jaybahd, shatawalenima

In the caption, he wrote that he was not posting the video to show off but to motivate his followers to believe that they can achieve their dreams if they work hard and stay faithful to their grind. He also thanked God for making it possible for him to own such a luxurious car despite coming from a humble background.

As soon as he shared the video, many Ghanaian celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate him on his achievement and wish him more success in his career. Some of the notable names who commented include Shatta Wale, Medikal, Sista Afia, GH Hyper, and others congratulated him.

Aside from the celebrities, fans of the rapper also flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, sharing how happy they were for him and how he inspired them with his story.

Congratulatory messages pour in for Jay Bahd

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

amgmedikal said:

So happy to see this ! Congrats bro, when make I come take ride boss ?

shattawalenima said:

Congrats real G

sista.afia said:

Bahd

gloriaosarfo said:

Congratulations dear

