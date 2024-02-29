Ay Poyoo, in a video shared on his Instagram, claimed that he was bigger than Portable, but his Nigerian counterpart was more successful because of support

The Ghanaian musician made the comment while going on a long rant about the entertainment industry and lamented about the lack of support

His comments sparked reactions, with some people agreeing with him while others disagreed with some points he made

Ghanaian musician Ay Poyoo, the self-proclaimed face of Ghanaian rap and the viral sensation behind the hit song GOAT has stirred up some controversy with his latest statement on social media.

Ghanaian musician Ay Poyoo and Nigerian musician Portable Photo Source: ay_poyoo, portablbaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the musician claimed that he was bigger than Nigerian musician Portable.

According to Ay Poyoo, Portable is more successful than him because he has the support of the Nigerian music industry and fan base, while he (Ay Poyoo) is being neglected and underrated by his own people. He said he has more talent and creativity than Portable, who is widely loved in Ghana but does not get the recognition and appreciation he deserves.

He went on to lament about the challenges and frustrations that he faces as an artist in Ghana, saying that he has been working hard and releasing quality songs, but he does not get enough support.

Ay Poyoo sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

his_storyy1 said:

hehe you are more famous than Portable?? dey play⚠️

2vibe_9 commented:

Your turn to blow world wide dey come just be patience and keep pushing

1damiann said:

I feel ya pain! Jah go send you your shine ✨

official_dmg1 reacted:

I see some sense of fact. Well bro just said his mind

zazzibsg said:

Ok bro, work on your sound .. what u were singing won’t go anywhere in naija but Ik u can improve

Ay Poyoo claims show promoters don't pay him

In another story, Ay Poyoo has gone on a long rant about the Ghanaian music industry, stating that he did not make any money in his three years in the industry.

The musician, who is famous for carrying a goat with him everywhere he goes, was in a serious mood this time around.

He mentioned that no show-promoter has ever paid him up to $200, adding that the highest amount of money he has been paid is $100.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh