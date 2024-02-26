Photos and videos of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown's Kids Lounge by McBrown was opened on Saturday, February 24, 2024; that day was also meant for the celebration of her daughter Baby Maxin's fifth birthday

Kids can get their hair braided or trimmed, get manicures and pedicures, and, with the assistance of their parents, shop for clothes and accessories

Many people hailed The Empress for such an innovative idea for kids, while others talked about what they loved about the rooms and prayed for the business to flourish

Actress and TV show host Nana Ama McBrown opened a kids' lounge on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and celebrated her daughter Baby Maxin's birthday after she turned five on February 21, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown opens kids' lounge. Image Credit: @kidsloungebymcbrown

Source: Instagram

A look inside Kids Lounge by McBrown

Kids Lounge by McBrown seeks to address the beauty needs of kids. They can get their hair braided or trimmed at the venue. They can also get their manicures and pedicures done by nail technicians.

The lounge also has a boutique where parents can shop for beautiful outfits and accessories for their wards. There is also a playroom filled with various toys kids can play with.

Nana Ama McBrown ensured that for kids who get exhausted and want a place to take a nap, there are bunk beds available, and for babies, there are cots.

Below are photos of Nana Ama McBrown at the fifth birthday party of Baby Maxin and the opening of Kids Lounge by McBrown.

Below is a video showing the lovely interior of Kids Lounge by McBrown.

Reactions as McBrown opened Kids Lounge by McBrown

Many people talked about how beautiful Kids Lounge by McBrown was as they applauded Mrs McBrown Mensah after seeing videos and photos of the place.

Others also prayed for the business to flourish, while some talked about the black dolls she placed on the shelf for the kids instead of white ones.

official_elisheba said:

I like that she stocked black baby dolls

purpleleafsoaphouse said:

The dolls, I want to be there.

gloriaosarfo said:

Impressive Congratulations RB

afiaahwenepa._1 said:

My respect for her has doubled

nattyhot.1 said:

Nana you have done well

eh_phy_ya said:

Very impressive. At least the unemployed are now employed. Good job, mama

dkwakyekad said:

Waoow…so beautiful. God bless your hustle Nana Ama❤️

mary_gold_o said:

A very good investment this is one of a kind

nanaadwoa.davis said:

Impressive. This business will flourish in Jesus' name!

Below are photos of the beautiful interior of Kids Lounge by McBrown.

McBrown's hubby supported her as she unveiled new kids' lounge

YEN.com.gh reported that on Saturday, February 24, 2024, Nana Ama McBrown opened Kids Lounge by McBrown (KLM) alongside her daughter’s birthday commemoration.

Her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, supported the unveiling event celebrating their princess, Baby Maxin.

The cute video from the lavish inauguration has inspired heartwarming comments from fans of the couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh