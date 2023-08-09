Popular former addict Abigail Sarpong narrated the history of her addiction to Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu

Abigail, who was taken to rehab by friends in the industry, looks healthier since her release into society

In her conversation with Kwaku Manu, she disclosed how her friend lured her to try an addictive substance that also ruined her life

According to ex-addict Abigail Sarpong, she got hooked on narcotics in 2019 when she moved from Kumasi to Accra and befriended a Liberian girl.

She narrates that she relocated to the nation's capital city to work in a pub. And that was where she met her infamous friend, who turned her life around.

Abigail disclosed that she started losing weight because she didn't like eating. She added that once you get addicted to the substance, her interest in food became almost non-existent.

A photo collage of Abigail Sarpong; before, during and after her addiction Image credit: @Kawku Manu TV

Source: Instagram

Ex-addict Abigail looks better after spending some time getting clean in rehab. She granted Kwaku Manu an interview. She said,

"I used to smoke hemp, but when I relocated to Accra, I befriended a Liberian girl. So every time I rolled her joint for her until one day, she asked me to try one of hers. After I tried it, I was hooked."

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Abigail's addiction testimony

Many sympathised with her and prayed that she would stay clean forever.

@andrewsappiah8106 commented:

I pray God grants her mental toughness for her to overcome this addiction.

@NanaAmaAdepa commented:

She’s looking good now, God bless her helpers

@jobempah commented:

Kwaku may GOD bless you and your team, Good job guys. Much love.

@Ghanay3d3tv commented:

God bless you. Richie and Bra Kwaku... Abigail is really getting better each and every day

Kwaku Manu discloses he knew former addict Abigail because he became famous

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Kwaku Manu reacted when he realised that he knew referred addict Abigail.

He said he wouldn't recognise her because she could lose weight and her skin looked dull. Kwaku Manu said when he knew Abigail in the past, she was one of the most beautiful girls in the town.

He added that when he started acting, he used to stay in the same compound house with her.

