Nigerian influencer Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa left many Ghanaians fascinated with his fluency in the Asante Twi language

In the video, he complained about the hot weather condition in Ghana after travelling to the country for the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and lawyer Marie Wiseborn

The video got many people laughing hard as his Nigerian fans advised him to return back to their country

Nigerian influencer Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa lamented about the harsh weather conditions in Ghana after he travelled to the country for the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and lawyer Marie Wiseborn.

Nigerian Influencer Enioluwa in Ghana. Image Credit: @enioluwa

Source: TikTok

Nigerian Influencer Enioluwa shared his experience in Ghana

Speaking in the popular Ghanaian local dialect Asante Twi, Nigerian influencer Enioluwa, complained about experiencing hot weather conditions during his visit to Ghana.

"This Ghana is so hot. Everywhere is burning. It's like hell fire. Ghana is very hot," he said.

The Lip Gloss Boy as he famously called, was seen making unusual facial expressions in the video while sipping water from his bottle to hydrate his body.

Below is a video of Nigerian Influencer Enioluwa complaining about the hot weather in Ghana.

Reactions as Enioluwa complained about the Ghanaian weather

The video got many people laughing hard in the comments. Ghanaians also applauded Enioluwa for speaking the Asante Twi very well.

Below are reactions to the video from his fans:

LO❤️Esaid:

moses Bliss make mistake by taking him to Ghana he will expose all the secrets of Ghana

Maa Abena ❤️said:

But sincerely speaking, Moses bliss has made the best decision ever by choosing real human being who can be feeding him with the best food ever.

Odoley Mira said:

You are in Accra and you are complaining come to Tamale and see

Akorfasaid:

ls it snowing in Nigeria

user50212542158 said:

After eating our jollof why won’t you feel the heat

Rita Monachi said:

It’s burning not borning am starting to correct my siblings after learning Ghanaian English

Fruitful @ 1 said:

Am a Nigerian but Ghana is de best African country

