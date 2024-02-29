Nigerian influencer Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa enjoyed his plate of Ghanaian jollof rice at the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn

He ate everything on the plate, including the chicken bone, and noted that the competition between Nigerian jollof rice and that from Ghana is very tight

Many Nigerians were unhappy that he enjoyed the meal from Ghana as they warned him in the comments

Nigerian content creator Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa tried Ghana jollof for the first time at the wedding of Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn.

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa ate Ghanaian jollof rice at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding.

Naija's Enioluwa tried Ghana jollof for the first time

In the video, when the waiter asked him what food he would love to eat, Enioluwa opted for jollof rice. He wrote on the video that the meal would be the first time trying it at a Ghanaian party.

When the plate of Ghanaian jollof rice and chicken was served, he took a spoonful and munched on it. He nodded his head to indicate that the meal was scrumptious.

He went on to eat and eat, and eventually, he ate every grain on the plate and even chewed the chicken bones.

Captioning the video, the Nigerian content creator noted that the competition between jollof rice from his home country and Ghana is very tight. He wrote:

Omo! Competition Dey O!‍

Below is a video of Nigerian content creator Eniolua enjoying his delicious meal of Ghana jollof for the first time.

Reactions as Enioluwa finished his plate of Ghanaian jollof rice

Many Nigerians in the comment section were unhappy about the Nigerian influencer Enioluwa enjoying jollof rice from Ghana.

Below are some of the hilarious comments from his followers:

jemimaosunde said:

Eni, if you remain one grain of rice in the plate will you die?

alex_unusual said:

Eni, you don’t chew rice?

su_cce_xx said:

Una sure say Eni no invite himself cause this boy

goodness_owuh said:

We can't trust this man's judgement he eats everything.

iamnasboi said:

Small food you rush betray us. You see your life.

asoebiafrica said:

You too like food I no go trust your judgment.

"Lacks flavour": Nigerian TikToker VeryDarkMan added water to Ghanaian jollof To Taste

YEN.com.gh reported that well-known Nigerian TikToker VeryDarkMan started a jollof rice feud on social media after criticising the one he ate from a Ghanaian restaurant.

In the video, he complained about the lack of flavour in the meal and tried different means to spice up the meal, such as adding water.

The video agitated many Ghanaians, as they expressed their displeasure in the comments.

