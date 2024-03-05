Nigeria's Enioluwa was among the several top personalities who thronged Ghana for Moses Bliss's wedding

The influencer has shared a new video as he tried out Ghana's popular Waakye delicacy

The video has garnered significant traction as scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts

Moses Bliss's wedding to his British-Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn, brought in various Nigerian personalities, including Enioluwa, to grace the occasion.

The renowned influencer in Ghana has shared a new video in which he tries out the Ghanaian delicacy Waakye for the first time.

The video shared on social media caught the attention of as many Nigerians and Ghanaians who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Enioluwa relishes Ghanaian hospitality

According to Enioluwa, Wakye is the most honest Ghanaian delicacy he has ever tasted, as he took particular interest in the many proteins added to the meal.

After devouring the food and locking his hands, the Nigerian influencer shared his appreciation to Ghanaians for the warm hospitality he has received so far.

"Every day I wake up in this Ghana, there's always food waiting at the door for me. Breakfast o. Lunch o. Dinner o. Someone will be knocking; you have a delivery. But in Nigeria, they will be starving me. A prophet is never honoured in his own home. Thank you Ghanaians o, if not I for dey look like a skeleton.❤️," he said.

Netizens react to Enioluwa's review of Ghana's Waakye

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Enioluwa's first taste of the Ghanaian delicacy, Waakye.

ceasarbinney said:

Eni, are you still in Ghana? there will surely be shortage of food shaa

oyemade_sharon wrote:

This guy is such a happy soul . He's unbothered as long as there's food to eat . Fine boy Olounjeiya ❤

godswilltipson shared:

It's still a miracle that you haven't eaten Witchcraft before

csfabrics added:

You are starting to get it… if you now get it, you will chew the leaves join

Enioluwa calls for more Ghanaian Jollof at party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Enioluwa at Moses Bliss's wedding lamenting about the potion of Ghanaian Jollof he was served during the reception.

The lifestyle influencer also noted his displeasure at the time the wedding party ended and compared it to Lagos' nightlife.

