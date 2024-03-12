Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has stepped out with her first son for a church programme

The mother and son looked fine as they twinned in white outfits at the church ceremony

Portia's video with her son has sparked reactions among her admirers, with some people wondering how fast the boy has grown

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has shown off her first son, Kobby, after they stepped out in a recent video.

The actress attended the Velocity Conference at the Reign House Chapel in Accra on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Portia Asare Boateng stepped out with her son for a church programme Photo source: @portia_boateng1, @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Arriving at the event, Portia Boateng was in the company of her son, who first appeared in the news in 2020 after his mother shared his photos.

The mother and son twinned nicely in white outfits. While the actress wore a long, lacey dress with white shoes and a black bag to match, her son wore a pair of black trousers and a white club T-shirt.

The handsome son, who now sports 'twisted hair' similar to short dreadlocks, held his mother with his right hand while he pressed his phone with his left hand.

Apart from his hairstyle and good looks, one unmissable thing about Portia Boateng's son, who was of average height at her wedding in 2021, was how tall he had become. He is now taller than even though she was wearing high-heeled shoes.

Ghanaians react to Portia Boateng and her son's video

The video has triggered many reactions among social media users. While some admired the good looks of the mother and her son, others were impressed by how quickly the actress' son had grown. Some could also not believe how big the boy had become

maameakuaboahemaaappiah said:

Wow her son is a man now

missbtb said:

@portia_boateng1 eiiiii, is that my boy???????

faithful572 said:

@portia_boateng1 back to back, perfect and looking good

fiifi_glover said:

She is looking good ❤

lcdlf4_agml said:

Always decent and beautiful

herty_hemans said:

So cute

Portia Boateng dazzles in no-makeup photo

Meanwhile, Portia Asare Boateng recently flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup photo.

The pretty actress and movie producer also showed off her wedding ring in the photo taken in a living room.

Coming amid rumours about her marriage, the actress' followers were excited by the photo of her ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh