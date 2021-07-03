Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Asare Boateng got married to her fiance on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Photos and videos from the ceremony have popped up online showing it to be a colourful occasion.

Portia Asare Boateng has got married again Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

In the photos sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen dressed in a green kente.

Asare Boateng looked very gorgeous as she stood beside her partner who was also donning the same kente as her.

The video shows Asare Boateng at the venue of the traditional wedding as she got introduced.

Marriage with pastor

Thursday's wedding happens to be the second time Asare Boateng is getting married. She first married in 2013.

The actress got married to a pastor named John Wilberforce Aidoo at the time and she went off the screens for a while.

She resurfaced in 2019 and gave indications that her marriage to the pastor had ended.

