Actress and movie producer Portia Asare Boateng has flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup photo

The pretty actress also showed off her wedding ring in the photo which was taken in a living room

Coming amid rumours about her marriage, the actress' followers have been excited by the photo

Kumawood actress and movie producer Portia Asare Boateng has released a new lovely photo on social media.

The photo showed the actress wearing a white outfit and sitting on the arms of two single couches in a living room.

The Mary Magdalene producer who wore no makeup had her long hair covering her chest in two parts.

Portia Asare Boateng has quashed rumours about her marriage Photo source: @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

Portia Boateng flaunts wedding ring

Apart from showing her beauty even without makeup, the photo also had the actress showing off her wedding ring.

She made sure to turn the back of her hand to feature the beautiful wedding ring in the photo. Sharing the photo, Portia said nothing except to share emojis.

See the photo as shared on Instagram below:

Portia Boateng's photo quashes divorce rumours

The photo shared by Portia Boateng has essentially put rumours about her marriage to bed. Rumours were rife on Instagram that the actress' husband who she married in 2021 had broken up with her. But everything points otherwise and her fans are happy about it.

obaaku_ said:

Oooh I was even crying when I heard the news mpo. You and aunty Vivian Jill de3 when people speak evil about you it's pains me paaa. And I remembered the interview you did with delay so I was praying to God that its shouldn't be true. I thank God is not true

akosua_kwarteng1 said:

Show them... Mrs baakope

her_excellency_borgia said:

Very simple answer to the rumor y’all see her finger’s right

corneliusjh said:

An intelligent Answer ❤️❤️❤️❤️go high and always be strong

lydia_maddalon said:

Awwwww, Please thanks dear for the answer. My heart is at Peace now. You are Loved dear. Much Blessings❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh