A video of a Ghanaian bride walking under an umbrella on a rainy wedding day has gone viral

In the video, the pretty bride was spotted in the company of her bridal team, who held an umbrella over her head

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section, expressing admiration for her resilience

A Ghanaian bride has captivated the hearts of netizens with an act of resilience displayed on her wedding day.

In a video making rounds on social media, the bride was captured walking in the rain with her bridal team holding umbrellas over her head.

Ghanaian bride confidently walks under umbrella on wet wedding day (Photo credit: @Nana Osei_1)

Despite the rain threatening to ruin her special day, she did not allow that to happen as she graciously walked under the umbrella during the ceremony.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @Nana Osei_1 has since gone viral and has garnered over 8,000 views, with 8,409 likes, and 54 comments.

Netizens admire her resilience

Netizens who saw the video could not hide their admiration for the lady. They celebrated her poise and determination displayed on her special day.

@Afia Tina wrote:

"Showers of blessings ampa."

@Barima Akwasi House of Fashio wrote:

"May the grace of this marriage follow the lady in the sea blue dress."

@Nana Akosua Jennies wrote:

"Congratulations to you dear. I tap into this blessing. It will soon be me."

@Officialcoins60 wrote:

"God bless de Wedding."

@Vida Osei

"Awww beautiful."

@Cee Conney wrote:

"Showers of blessings ooo but 3ya."

