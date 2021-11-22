Metro TV presenter, Asieduwaa Akumia, has caused a huge stir online

Photos of her looking exactly like movie star, Jackie Appiah, have popped up online

Social media users can't have enough of the photos of Asieduwaa Akumia

Metro TV presenter, Asieduwaa Akumia, is currently trending on social media all because of her facial look.

It is no doubt that the beautiful presenter looks exactly like Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

To confirm that, Asiedu Akumia has released beautiful photos of herself in a pose with rapper, D-Black.

Asieduwaa Akumia: Photos of Jackie Appiah's look-alike who is a presenter at Metro TV pop up (Photo credit: Jackie Appiah and Asieduwaa Akumia)

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Asieduwaa Akumia is all smiles as she flaunts her beauty.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

From the photos, one can just conclude without looking closely at the photos that it is Jackie Appiah.

Captioning the photos, Asiedu Akumia wrote, "Swipe for more with @dblackgh (he told me I look like @jackieappiah . True ??."

Fans reaction

adorable_baaba commented:

"It’s like it’s true o."

mitcheltetteh wrote:

"Yeah the look is there, the eyes in a smile no doubt."

twobarsgh:

"I been telling you that you look like Jackie!!!!."

linarythmz:

"Come to think of it, you do paaaah."

nanahalal:

"True you look alike."

Swipe for more:

Jackie Appiah: Actress Falls During Musical Chair Competition in new Video; Organisers help her up

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has fallen flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

As it is done, they danced around the single chair with music being played in the background.

With so much alertness, the two ladies stumbled over each other in a bid to be the first to sit when the music stops.

In the end, Jackie was very close to the chair and tried to sit, only for her competitor to pull the chair for herself. As a result, Jackie fell on the ground in her white attire and was only helped up by the organisers of the show.

Those around rushed to take photos and videos of her and are seen in the video pointing to her as the winner.

Source: Yen.com.gh