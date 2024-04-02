Actress Jackie Appiah recently hosted filmmaker Kofi Asamoah in her house

A video of their encounter emerged online, showing Jackie's house looking as plush as ever, with a home salon

The video has sparked many reactions among the actress' admirers and other social media users

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has again set social media ablaze by giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious mansion.

Jackie recently hosted filmmaker Kofi Asamoah at her plush Trassaco residence, and their meeting ended up being a mini tour of the house.

A video has popped up showing Asamoah's time in the house. It showcased its lavish interior and architectural grandeur.

Jackie's mansion, unveiled in December 2021, has a sprawling compound with multiple poolside areas. This massive walk-in closet would be the envy of any fashionista, and even a private salon, leaving no luxury unturned.

The dining hall and living room areas are the other notable spaces, which show an unmistakable aura of wealth and sophistication. Adorned with exquisite furnishings and finishes, these spaces are a testament to the actress' high taste for life's finer things.

Ghanaians impressed by Jackie Appiah's house

The viral video has ignited a frenzy of reactions, with fans and critics weighing in on the actress' ostentatious display of affluence. Many applauded her success and the ability to afford such opulence, and some commended her for not bragging about her wealth.

ephyagh said:

A real definition of “sika mp3 dede”

ellenquansah said:

No shrine chair biaaa there

nkolaa_ne3ma said:

And you won't hear her ranting she is rich ooo. Jackie

nanaboat81 said:

Obaaa fie nono??

elizabethayerkie said:

Charlie Jackie be too much. Classy paahn nie.I love this. Heavenly Father please bless me such

Jackie Appiah's TV costs over GHC240,000 now

Meanwhile, one of the most eye-catching things in Jackie's house is her television set, a Beovision Harmony, made by Danish manufacturer, Bang & Olufsen.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the model comes in three sizes, 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sells for 18,825 dollars, the 77" sells for 21,925 dollars (over GHC240,00), and the 88" goes for 48, 675 dollars (over GHC500,000).

Jackie's TV happens to be the 77-inch version. Thus, it should cost her close to GHC250,000 to buy..

