Agya Koo has condemned the use of explicit content and insults in local movies, urging film-makers to try and reduce the volume of such content

The actor argued that a lot of local movies are consumed by younger audiences, and such content is not healthy for children

He mentioned that there were times when Otumfuo Osei Tutu spoke to him and echoed his sentiments regarding the matter

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has made a passionate appeal to filmmakers in the local movie industry to reduce the use of explicit content and insults in their productions.

The actor, who has been a big influence in the industry for decades, expressed his concerns about the potential negative impact of such content on younger audiences in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z.

Agya Koo argued that a significant portion of the audience for local movies is made up of children and young adults. He believes that exposing them to explicit content and insults is not healthy for their development.

The actor further revealed that he has had discussions with Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, who shares his sentiments on the matter. He mentioned that the king of the Asante kingdom had urged him to advise local entertainers against the act. He added that the Asantehene also believes that the movie industry has a role to play in shaping society.

