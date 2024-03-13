Numerous fans have began counting down to the young Ghanaian barbecue chef, Atinga Joel's upcoming Guinness World Record attempt

Several weeks after declaring his intentions, Atinga has finally disclosed the venue where the attempt will be staged

A fan has shared his remarks ahead of the event and advised Atinga to ensure his success

Young Ghanaian sensation, Atinga Nsobila Joel has sparked a lot of interest among Ghanaian netizens about his upcoming Guinness World Record attempt.

On March 12, the youngster finally announced Legon City Mall as the venue where his attempt will be staged.

As scores of fans share their remarks, a fan who has taken particular interest in the event has shared an advice for the youngster.

A fan advises Atinga

After the young barbecue chef, Atinga announced the venue, a fan took to social media to motivate him and ensure he ticks all the boxes for GWR to approve his attempt.

He shared in a post on the X platform, "Atinga, just as Amanda said, we beg you, read the rules well. If you like kraa share with us so we can remind you incase you’re going wrong. Let us know how we can help. Charcoal or gas?"

The netizen's advice comes on the back of several unsuccessful attempts from Ghanaians including Afua Asantewaa's singing marathon and Chef Faila's cooking marathon.

Netizens root for Atinga's success

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their hopes for Atinga to achieve his GWR attempt.

@Michael_J_Teye said:

I think we can organize seating oo. Also we will responsible for table by table service. We do not want any gidigidi

@martinelpollo_1 wrote:

I support this, I can help with distributing the khebab if he wants

@ZadorKwara commented:

… you go see nor then e turn drink up.. my man go forget en body and come nd jam with us

Atinga shares his motivation for GWR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Atinga had opened up about his reason for embarking on the upcoming Guinness World Record attempt.

According to Atinga, his goal is to shoot down the stigma around the barbecue business, leveraging his attempt to expose it's economic potential.

