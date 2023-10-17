Agya Koo, in a video, met fellow Kumawood veteran Akrobeto by the roadside in town, and it was all love between the two

The two stars, who were excited to see each other, exchanged pleasantries and had a hearty chat

A video of the beautiful moment was shared by Agya Koo on his TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comment section were happy to see them bonding

Renowned Kumawood actors Agya Koo and Akrobeto in a video crossed paths by the roadside, and it was all love between the two stars.

Agya Koo and Akrobeto chatting Photo Source: officialagyakoo

In the video, Agya Koo and Akrobeto seemed excited as they warmly greeted each other and their entourage.

The two stars, who have shared the screen in many beloved Kumawood productions, shared more than just a handshake and caught up on old times. They were all smiles throughout the meeting, and it was evident that their bond transcended acting.

The heartwarming encounter did not go unnoticed, as Agya Koo shared the precious moment with his fans. He took to his TikTok page to post the video capturing the impromptu linkup with Akrobeto. He captioned the video, stating that he was happy to have met his brother Akrobeto on that day.

Agya Koo and Akrobeto warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kwesi tom said:

We dey wait for a come back movie with u and akrobeto it going to be fire

b12bonnah commented:

Two legends in the country with much respect ✊

light _girl said:

Wow, this is beautiful the song lyrics

Kwesi tom reacted:

osmosis wrote:

agya Koo dey sneak to watch akrobeto car

